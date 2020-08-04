For TrueCar Inc. [TRUE], B. Riley FBR sees a rise to $5. What next?

TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ: TRUE] traded at a high on 08/03/20, posting a 6.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.00. The company report on August 3, 2020 that ALG Forecasts Average New Vehicle Transaction Price Up 3.3% for July 2020.

Automaker revenue increases for the first time since March 2020.

ALG, Inc., a subsidiary of TrueCar, Inc. and the industry benchmark for determining the future resale value of a vehicle, projects average transaction prices (ATP) to be up 3.3% or $1,172 from a year ago but down 0.6% or $229 from June 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1536963 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TrueCar Inc. stands at 15.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.41%.

The market cap for TRUE stock reached $442.76 million, with 107.02 million shares outstanding and 96.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TRUE reached a trading volume of 1536963 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRUE shares is $3.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for TrueCar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2019, representing the official price target for TrueCar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Hold rating on TRUE stock. On March 18, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for TRUE shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrueCar Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRUE in the course of the last twelve months was 69.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.90.

How has TRUE stock performed recently?

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.05. With this latest performance, TRUE shares gained by 56.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.72 for TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.44. TrueCar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.51.

Return on Total Capital for TRUE is now -12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.14. Additionally, TRUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] managed to generate an average of -$77,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.TrueCar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TrueCar Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRUE.

Insider trade positions for TrueCar Inc. [TRUE]

There are presently around $401 million, or 85.40% of TRUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRUE stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,626,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 10,299,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.2 million in TRUE stocks shares; and UNITED SERVICES AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION, currently with $36.17 million in TRUE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TrueCar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in TrueCar Inc. [NASDAQ:TRUE] by around 3,695,439 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 11,841,977 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 84,600,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 100,137,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRUE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,252 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,601,021 shares during the same period.