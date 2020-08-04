For Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM], Goldman sees a rise to $44. What next?

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [NYSE: APAM] closed the trading session at $37.73 on 08/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.41, while the highest price level was $37.75. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports 2Q20 Results.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) (the “Company” or “Artisan Partners”) today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, and declared a quarterly dividend. The full June 2020 quarter earnings release and investor presentation can be viewed at www.apam.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.61 percent and weekly performance of 9.78 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 29.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 536.75K shares, APAM reached to a volume of 1109478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APAM shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $25 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stock. On November 06, 2019, analysts increased their price target for APAM shares from 25 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for APAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

APAM stock trade performance evaluation

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, APAM shares gained by 18.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.93 for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.45, while it was recorded at 35.81 for the last single week of trading, and 29.58 for the last 200 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Total Capital for APAM is now 61.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 225.83. Additionally, APAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM] managed to generate an average of $307,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. go to 11.30%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [APAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,941 million, or 89.00% of APAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,510,898, which is approximately 7.752% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,906,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.39 million in APAM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $141.93 million in APAM stock with ownership of nearly 0.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. [NYSE:APAM] by around 6,632,032 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 4,169,550 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 40,655,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,457,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APAM stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,361,395 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 481,024 shares during the same period.