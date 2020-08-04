Etsy Inc. [ETSY] Is Currently 6.96 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] gained 6.96% or 8.24 points to close at $126.62 with a heavy trading volume of 4642181 shares. The company report on July 15, 2020 that Etsy to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in a press release after the market closes. The press release can be accessed at the Etsy investor relations website (investors.etsy.com).

Etsy will also host a video webcast conference call to discuss those results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be live-streamed via the Company’s Investor Relations website (investors.etsy.com) under the events section. Those interested in submitting questions during the earnings call can do so by using the Q&A chat window which will be available during the webcast. A copy of the earnings call presentation will also be posted to our website.

It opened the trading session at $121.00, the shares rose to $127.1696 and dropped to $121.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETSY points out that the company has recorded 156.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -322.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 4642181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $98.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $79 to $117. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $110, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.14.

Trading performance analysis for ETSY stock

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.51. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 14.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 156.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.95 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.35, while it was recorded at 113.70 for the last single week of trading, and 62.74 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +66.88. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.80. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $77,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 39.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $14,650 million, or 99.54% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,435,800, which is approximately -0.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,712,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.01 billion in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 95.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 19,351,398 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 19,226,408 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 77,125,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,702,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,734,335 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,214,499 shares during the same period.