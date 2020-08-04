Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] is -48.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Elevate Credit Inc. [NYSE: ELVT] surged by $0.34 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.3699 during the day while it closed the day at $2.27.

Elevate Credit Inc. stock has also gained 31.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELVT stock has inclined by 13.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.31% and lost -48.99% year-on date.

The market cap for ELVT stock reached $98.20 million, with 43.16 million shares outstanding and 30.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 462.80K shares, ELVT reached a trading volume of 1055146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Elevate Credit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Elevate Credit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on ELVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elevate Credit Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELVT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.30.

ELVT stock trade performance evaluation

Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.98. With this latest performance, ELVT shares gained by 46.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.84 for Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.90, while it was recorded at 1.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +86.95. Elevate Credit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.31.

Return on Total Capital for ELVT is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 363.87. Additionally, ELVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 361.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] managed to generate an average of $46,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elevate Credit Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 62.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELVT.

Elevate Credit Inc. [ELVT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 60.60% of ELVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELVT stocks are: TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT V LLC with ownership of 6,085,409, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; REQUISITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,265,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.14 million in ELVT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.68 million in ELVT stock with ownership of nearly -5.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elevate Credit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Elevate Credit Inc. [NYSE:ELVT] by around 3,101,778 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 5,265,760 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 12,679,349 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,046,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELVT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 467,650 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,116,681 shares during the same period.