Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] moved down -1.58: Why It’s Important

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] loss -1.58% or -0.11 points to close at $6.86 with a heavy trading volume of 1079371 shares. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Diebold Nixdorf Reports 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), today reports its 2020 second quarter financial results. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website, located at the following link: http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings.

As previously announced, Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Jeffrey Rutherford, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Both the presentation and access to the call are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf’s website for three months following the call.

It opened the trading session at $7.01, the shares rose to $7.17 and dropped to $6.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBD points out that the company has recorded -39.40% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -145.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, DBD reached to a volume of 1079371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on DBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBD in the course of the last twelve months was 190.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DBD stock

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, DBD shares gained by 13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.97, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.16 for the last 200 days.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.42. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.74.

Return on Total Capital for DBD is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.50. Additionally, DBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] managed to generate an average of -$15,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -125.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

There are presently around $474 million, or 91.70% of DBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,191,737, which is approximately -3.541% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,769,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.16 million in DBD stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $35.61 million in DBD stock with ownership of nearly -1.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD] by around 7,531,611 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 11,753,762 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 49,745,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,031,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBD stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,946,438 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,922,091 shares during the same period.