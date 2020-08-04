Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] moved down -0.41: Why It’s Important

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] closed the trading session at $68.04 on 08/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $66.67, while the highest price level was $68.12.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.71 percent and weekly performance of 7.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, CTSH reached to a volume of 3380541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $66.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $75, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on CTSH stock. On July 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CTSH shares from 64 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

CTSH stock trade performance evaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 21.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.34 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.54, while it was recorded at 66.59 for the last single week of trading, and 58.52 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.89 and a Gross Margin at +33.60. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.52. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,297 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 2.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,571 million, or 94.40% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,277,651, which is approximately 2.744% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,937,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.61 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly 38.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 40,051,643 shares. Additionally, 514 investors decreased positions by around 40,485,061 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 412,867,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,403,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,263,922 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 3,374,794 shares during the same period.