Cloudflare Inc. [NET] is 149.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] gained 2.14% on the last trading session, reaching $42.51 price per share at the time. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Cloudflare Releases Workers Unbound, the Fastest, Most Affordable, Flexible, Secure Serverless Computing Platform.

New serverless offering extends capacity limits with a compelling pricing model for customers.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced the release of Cloudflare Workers® Unbound, offering a serverless platform for developers with unparalleled flexibility, performance, security, ease of use, and pricing. Cloudflare Workers Unbound allows developers to run complicated computing workloads across the Cloudflare network and pay only for what they use. In addition to being more flexible, Cloudflare Workers Unbound can save users up to 75 percent for the same workloads running on legacy, centralized serverless platforms such as AWS Lambda.

Cloudflare Inc. represents 296.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.76 billion with the latest information. NET stock price has been found in the range of $41.86 to $42.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.74M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 6931350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $39.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $38 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NET shares from 30 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

Trading performance analysis for NET stock

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.78. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 16.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.31% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.60, while it was recorded at 40.32 for the last single week of trading, and 23.65 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.20 and a Gross Margin at +77.90. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.87.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -24.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.45. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc. [NET] managed to generate an average of -$83,329 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $3,479 million, or 53.30% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,717,538, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.54% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 5,456,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.94 million in NET stocks shares; and GREENSPRING ASSOCIATES, LLC, currently with $205.87 million in NET stock with ownership of nearly -31.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 24,571,914 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,075,828 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 50,189,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,837,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,531,583 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,387 shares during the same period.