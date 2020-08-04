Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] is 345.97% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CRDF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.21% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.01%. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Cardiff Oncology to Participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company developing drugs to treat cancers with the greatest medical need for new treatment options, including KRAS-mutated colorectal cancer, castration-resistant prostate cancer and leukemia, today announced that the Company will participate in the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference, a virtual conference, taking place August 4-6.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Mark Erlander, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 6, at 10:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET. .

Over the last 12 months, CRDF stock rose by 221.51%. The average equity rating for CRDF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $105.90 million, with 9.91 million shares outstanding and 9.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 718.50K shares, CRDF stock reached a trading volume of 1338565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardiff Oncology Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 353.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.92.

CRDF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.01. With this latest performance, CRDF shares gained by 28.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 203.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 221.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.40 for Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 4.75 for the last single week of trading, and 2.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardiff Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] shares currently have an operating margin of -6817.79. Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6709.74.

Return on Total Capital for CRDF is now -166.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -170.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.84. Additionally, CRDF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] managed to generate an average of -$1,172,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CRDF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardiff Oncology Inc. posted -1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRDF.

Cardiff Oncology Inc. [CRDF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 21.50% of CRDF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRDF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 270,783, which is approximately -1.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 139,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in CRDF stocks shares; and ELKHORN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $0.19 million in CRDF stock with ownership of nearly -8.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardiff Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Cardiff Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CRDF] by around 18,856 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 499,901 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 20,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRDF stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,772 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 282,558 shares during the same period.