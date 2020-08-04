BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] Stock trading around $9.10 per share: What’s Next?

BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BSGM] price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 3, 2020 that BioSig Awarded CAGE Code by the Systems for Award Management (SAM).

Company moves forward with the qualification to bid for contacts, grants and to do business with the U.S. government.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that the Company has been awarded its Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) code by the Systems for Award Management (SAM). The CAGE code is required to do business operations with the federal government.

A sum of 1874674 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 829.00K shares. BioSig Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $9.77 and dropped to a low of $8.9232 until finishing in the latest session at $9.10.

Guru’s Opinion on BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for BioSig Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioSig Technologies Inc. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

BSGM Stock Performance Analysis:

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.48. With this latest performance, BSGM shares gained by 22.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.05 for BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 8.68 for the last single week of trading, and 6.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BioSig Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for BSGM is now -381.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -440.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -455.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -354.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.42. Additionally, BSGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] managed to generate an average of -$1,031,964 per employee.BioSig Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

BSGM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BioSig Technologies Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSGM.

BioSig Technologies Inc. [BSGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 13.40% of BSGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 908,993, which is approximately 8.174% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 890,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.1 million in BSGM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.54 million in BSGM stock with ownership of nearly 1.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioSig Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in BioSig Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BSGM] by around 457,644 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 163,724 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,319,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,940,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSGM stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,957 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 93,695 shares during the same period.