Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] moved up 3.68: Why It’s Important

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] gained 3.68% on the last trading session, reaching $51.83 price per share at the time.

Berry Global Group Inc. represents 132.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.53 billion with the latest information. BERY stock price has been found in the range of $50.04 to $52.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, BERY reached a trading volume of 3031110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Berry Global Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on BERY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BERY stock

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, BERY shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.67 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.30, while it was recorded at 48.94 for the last single week of trading, and 42.13 for the last 200 days.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.48 and a Gross Margin at +16.05. Berry Global Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.55.

Return on Total Capital for BERY is now 8.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 702.41. Additionally, BERY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 695.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] managed to generate an average of $8,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Berry Global Group Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 15.24%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]

There are presently around $7,091 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 14,132,464, which is approximately 82.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP, holding 12,417,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $643.6 million in BERY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $631.06 million in BERY stock with ownership of nearly 1.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berry Global Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE:BERY] by around 27,833,778 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 20,449,456 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 88,537,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,821,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BERY stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,303,297 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,637,702 shares during the same period.