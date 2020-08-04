Barclays slashes price target on Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] – find out why.

Cirrus Logic Inc. [NASDAQ: CRUS] price surged by 8.70 percent to reach at $5.96. The company report on August 3, 2020 that Cirrus Logic Reports Q1 FY21 Revenue of $242.6 Million.

Results Reflect Strong Demand for Products Shipping in Certain Tablets and Smartphones .

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted on its website at http://investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2021, which ended June 27, 2020, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

A sum of 2734176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 926.83K shares. Cirrus Logic Inc. shares reached a high of $75.88 and dropped to a low of $71.715 until finishing in the latest session at $74.49.

The one-year CRUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.6. The average equity rating for CRUS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRUS shares is $79.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Cirrus Logic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $60 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Cirrus Logic Inc. stock. On January 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRUS shares from 52 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cirrus Logic Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRUS in the course of the last twelve months was 15.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

CRUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.32. With this latest performance, CRUS shares gained by 22.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.23 for Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.06, while it was recorded at 67.97 for the last single week of trading, and 70.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cirrus Logic Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.25 and a Gross Margin at +52.62. Cirrus Logic Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.45.

Return on Total Capital for CRUS is now 15.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.62. Additionally, CRUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] managed to generate an average of $110,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Cirrus Logic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

CRUS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cirrus Logic Inc. posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cirrus Logic Inc. go to 8.50%.

Cirrus Logic Inc. [CRUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,871 million, or 90.80% of CRUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,769,735, which is approximately -3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,180,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.41 million in CRUS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $414.66 million in CRUS stock with ownership of nearly 36.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cirrus Logic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Cirrus Logic Inc. [NASDAQ:CRUS] by around 4,469,252 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 6,604,762 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 40,892,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,966,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRUS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 370,007 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 759,002 shares during the same period.