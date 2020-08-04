Avantor Inc. [AVTR] is 23.53% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avantor Inc. [NYSE: AVTR] traded at a high on 08/03/20, posting a 1.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.42. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Avantor® Declares Dividend on Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the life sciences and advanced technologies & applied materials industries, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of its 6.250% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock of $0.78 per share at a rate per share of 1.560%, payable on August 15, 2020 to holders of record on August 1, 2020.

About Avantor Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. One of our greatest strengths comes from having a global infrastructure that is strategically located to support the needs of our customers. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For information, visit avantorsciences.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7293772 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avantor Inc. stands at 4.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for AVTR stock reached $12.94 billion, with 575.60 million shares outstanding and 451.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, AVTR reached a trading volume of 7293772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avantor Inc. [AVTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTR shares is $23.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Avantor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Avantor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on AVTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avantor Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVTR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has AVTR stock performed recently?

Avantor Inc. [AVTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.68. With this latest performance, AVTR shares gained by 27.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.13 for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.34, while it was recorded at 21.04 for the last single week of trading, and 16.54 for the last 200 days.

Avantor Inc. [AVTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avantor Inc. [AVTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +26.63. Avantor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.63.

Return on Total Capital for AVTR is now 7.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 213.48. Additionally, AVTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avantor Inc. [AVTR] managed to generate an average of $3,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Avantor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avantor Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avantor Inc. go to 22.47%.

Insider trade positions for Avantor Inc. [AVTR]

There are presently around $10,247 million, or 76.70% of AVTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVTR stocks are: NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C. with ownership of 110,477,989, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 78,243,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 billion in AVTR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.39 billion in AVTR stock with ownership of nearly 5.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avantor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Avantor Inc. [NYSE:AVTR] by around 47,974,157 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 49,647,046 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 359,417,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,039,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVTR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,148,880 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 29,216,199 shares during the same period.