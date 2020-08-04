Tuesday, August 4, 2020
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Stock trading around $4.04 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price plunged by -1.94 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Universal Filmed Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Announce Agreement for Exhibition of Universal Films.

Agreement Based on Commitment to Long-Term Partnership and Shared Belief in the Importance of Preserving and Enhancing the Theatrical Experience .

Partnership will Increase the Overall Amount of Movie Watching by Providing Optionality for Audiences.

A sum of 2580349 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.56M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $4.15 and dropped to a low of $3.95 until finishing in the latest session at $4.04.

The one-year AMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.54. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $3.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock. On April 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMC shares from 0.25 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -11.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.31 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.73.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now 2.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 852.65. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 801.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$3,836 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

AMC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $152 million, or 62.00% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 8,656,254, which is approximately 162.311% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,984,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.14 million in AMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.77 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -7.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 9,243,035 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 17,215,913 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 11,208,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,667,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,859,296 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 10,297,146 shares during the same period.

