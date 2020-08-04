Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] moved up 26.79: Why It’s Important

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] jumped around 0.3 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.42 at the close of the session, up 26.79%. The company report on May 14, 2020 that Aemetis, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 14, 2020 / Aemetis, Inc. (AMTX), an advanced renewable fuels and biochemicals company, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

“During the first quarter of 2020, Aemetis continued to make steady progress despite significant challenges related to Covid 19 restrictions,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “Progress continued on the carbon reduction and revenue expansion projects to drive significant revenue increases and positive earnings. In our dairy renewable natural gas project, we completed and tested the first two dairy digesters and began constructing the four mile pipeline to connect the two dairies to the Keyes ethanol plant; we completed the construction and began commercial operation of the carbon dioxide capture system at our Keyes plant to supply the newly-built Messer CO2 plant under a long term contract; and we made progress toward commencing construction of our below zero carbon content California waste wood ethanol biorefinery. Importantly, all of the EB-5 investors in our current offering were granted National Interest Expedite approval to process their applications at the USCIS in approximately 90 days instead of up to three years which has significantly increased the number of interested investors.”.

Aemetis Inc. stock is now 71.08% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMTX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.60 and lowest of $1.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.72, which means current price is +283.27% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 955.48K shares, AMTX reached a trading volume of 3199803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.04. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 74.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.87 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8566, while it was recorded at 1.1318 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8187 for the last 200 days.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.44 and a Gross Margin at +6.29. Aemetis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.68.

Return on Total Capital for AMTX is now -7.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.50. Additionally, AMTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 336.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 219.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] managed to generate an average of -$223,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 128.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aemetis Inc. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTX.

Insider trade positions for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

There are presently around $2 million, or 24.70% of AMTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTX stocks are: CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC with ownership of 883,431, which is approximately -10.235% of the company’s market cap and around 10.75% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 220,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in AMTX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.12 million in AMTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aemetis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX] by around 20,973 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 294,541 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,174,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,490,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,794 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 180,944 shares during the same period.