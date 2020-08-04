2U Inc. [TWOU] moved up 2.26: Why It’s Important

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] closed the trading session at $48.16 on 08/03/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $45.51, while the highest price level was $48.34. The company report on July 30, 2020 that 2U, Inc. Reports Results for Second Quarter 2020.

Delivers revenue growth of 35%.

2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 100.75 percent and weekly performance of 12.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 140.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 89.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, TWOU reached to a volume of 1642037 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $40.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67.

TWOU stock trade performance evaluation

2U Inc. [TWOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.08. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 22.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 252.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.03 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.50, while it was recorded at 44.78 for the last single week of trading, and 26.86 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +71.78. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.93.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -20.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.12. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$62,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 2U Inc. [TWOU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 2U Inc. posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 25.00%.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,256 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,758,820, which is approximately 29.473% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 5,759,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.39 million in TWOU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $274.23 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 2U Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 8,302,610 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 14,081,479 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 45,226,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,610,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,015,408 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 6,002,182 shares during the same period.