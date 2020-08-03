why Fluor Corporation [FLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.37%. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Fluor Corporation Chemicals Project Named Project of the Year by Engineering News-Record.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that MEGlobal’s world-scale 750,000 metric-ton-per-annum monoethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol facility built in Oyster Creek, Texas, was named Energy/Industrial Project of the Year for the Texas and Louisiana region by Engineering News-Record (ENR). Fluor served as construction contractor on the project which began operations in October 2019 and marked the first time that MEGlobal’s parent company, the EQUATE Petrochemical Group, constructed a new ethylene glycol facility in the United States. The project was completed safely, ahead of schedule and under budget.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200730005626/en/.

Over the last 12 months, FLR stock dropped by -67.03%. The one-year Fluor Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.62. The average equity rating for FLR stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.59 billion, with 140.16 million shares outstanding and 125.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, FLR stock reached a trading volume of 3746710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.89.

FLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.37. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -11.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.26, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading, and 13.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fluor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.73 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.17.

Return on Total Capital for FLR is now 10.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.98. Additionally, FLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fluor Corporation [FLR] managed to generate an average of $4,214 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.06.Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fluor Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to -9.10%.

Fluor Corporation [FLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,012 million, or 87.20% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,083,625, which is approximately 3.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,914,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.6 million in FLR stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $84.6 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 3.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 12,118,950 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 25,166,471 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 61,988,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,273,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,066,952 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 8,142,032 shares during the same period.