The Benchmark Company lifts Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carpenter Technology Corporation [NYSE: CRS] traded at a low on 07/31/20, posting a -5.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.36. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Carpenter Technology Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

Generated $137 million of operating cash flow; free cash flow of $100 million.

Total liquidity of $417 million including $193 million of cash on hand.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10557130 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carpenter Technology Corporation stands at 5.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.00%.

The market cap for CRS stock reached $1.13 billion, with 48.10 million shares outstanding and 46.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 508.59K shares, CRS reached a trading volume of 10557130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRS shares is $27.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Carpenter Technology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Carpenter Technology Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carpenter Technology Corporation is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CRS stock performed recently?

Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, CRS shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.99 for Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.99, while it was recorded at 22.88 for the last single week of trading, and 34.76 for the last 200 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.23 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Carpenter Technology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carpenter Technology Corporation posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carpenter Technology Corporation go to 22.87%.

Insider trade positions for Carpenter Technology Corporation [CRS]

There are presently around $937 million, or 90.00% of CRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,570,231, which is approximately -1.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,592,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.68 million in CRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $101.88 million in CRS stock with ownership of nearly -18.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carpenter Technology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Carpenter Technology Corporation [NYSE:CRS] by around 4,033,713 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 4,327,694 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,552,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,914,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRS stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,116,804 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 735,931 shares during the same period.