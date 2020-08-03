Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] Stock trading around $0.49 per share: What’s Next?

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SCON] gained 5.30% on the last trading session, reaching $0.49 price per share at the time. The company report on July 24, 2020 that Superconductor Technologies Regained Compliance With Nasdaq Equity Rule.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. (STI) (Nasdaq: SCON) and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allied Integral United, Inc., announced today that on July 22, 2020, the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (Panel) confirmed that the Company regained compliance with the equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the Equity Rule).

Separately from compliance with the Equity Rule, pursuant to a Nasdaq rule filing that tolled the extension period for companies through June 30, 2020, for the minimum bid price and market value of publicly held shares requirements under the Nasdaq Listings Rules, the Company will still be required to evidence compliance with the bid price requirement in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Price Rule”) no later than September 18, 2020. Absent additional relief from Nasdaq, failure to regain and evidence compliance with the Price Rule in a timely manner will result in the Company’s delisting from Nasdaq. The Company’s previous disclosure that the deadline for compliance with the Price Rule was September 21, 2020 is hereby corrected to be September 18, 2020.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. represents 27.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.80 million with the latest information. SCON stock price has been found in the range of $0.48 to $0.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, SCON reached a trading volume of 4574566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2016, representing the official price target for Superconductor Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Superconductor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for SCON stock

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, SCON shares gained by 33.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4229, while it was recorded at 0.4931 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2632 for the last 200 days.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -1704.22 and a Gross Margin at -553.58. Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1693.39.

Return on Total Capital for SCON is now -221.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -223.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -223.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.11. Additionally, SCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON] managed to generate an average of -$354,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Superconductor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Superconductor Technologies Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 55.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCON.

An analysis of insider ownership at Superconductor Technologies Inc. [SCON]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.40% of SCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCON stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 111,056, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45000.0 in SCON stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $32000.0 in SCON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Superconductor Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Superconductor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SCON] by around 318,351 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 48,734 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 20,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCON stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,123 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 47,330 shares during the same period.