Monday, August 3, 2020
type here...
Market

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] is 21.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Market

Market Analysts see Purple Innovation Inc. [PRPL] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Purple Innovation Inc. price surged by 7.45 percent to reach at $1.57. The company report on July 27, 2020 that Purple Expands U.S....
Read more
Market

Sidoti lifts Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tupperware Brands Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Alliance Global Partners lifts Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Vuzix Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.20% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Industry

Market Analysts see Alcoa Corporation [AA] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Alcoa Corporation plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.25 during the day while it...
Read more

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SPAQ] loss -10.07% on the last trading session, reaching $12.32 price per share at the time. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Provides Information Regarding Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (“Spartan”) (NYSE: SPAQ), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), today provided information regarding a proposal to amend Spartan’s amended and restated certificate of incorporation (the “charter”) to extend the date by which Spartan has to complete a business combination (the “Extension”) for an additional six months, from August 14, 2020 to February 14, 2021.

Like many SPACs, Spartan’s charter currently provides that Spartan has 24 months from the closing of Spartan’s initial public offering (in Spartan’s case, until August 14, 2020) to complete an initial business combination. As previously announced, Spartan has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Fisker Transaction”) that would result in Fisker Inc. (“Fisker”) becoming a publicly listed company. However, the Fisker Transaction is not expected to be completed until after August 14, 2020. Accordingly, Spartan is seeking the Extension in order to allow Spartan to complete the Fisker Transaction.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. represents 55.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $680.06 million with the latest information. SPAQ stock price has been found in the range of $11.61 to $12.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, SPAQ reached a trading volume of 20370370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.02.

Trading performance analysis for SPAQ stock

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, SPAQ shares gained by 15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.09 for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.69, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SPAQ is now -0.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ] managed to generate an average of $4,404,530 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [SPAQ]

26 institutional holders increased their position in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SPAQ] by around 14,088,207 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 9,436,284 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,455,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,979,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPAQ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,139,311 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 6,317,345 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFor Cedar Realty Trust Inc. [CDR], Compass Point sees a rise to $2. What next?
Next articleSeaport Global Securities lifts SM Energy Company [SM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

More articles

Market

Market cap of Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] reaches 593.54M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Globalstar Inc. gained 9.47% or 0.03 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 15964556 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Market

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNSS] Is Currently 7.31 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained 7.31% or 0.02 points to close at $0.30 with a heavy trading volume of 46029697 shares. The company report...
Read more
Market

For U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA], Evercore ISI sees a rise to $3. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. gained 4.65% on the last trading session, reaching $3.60 price per share at the time. The company report on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell -10.75% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. price plunged by -4.55 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on July 29, 2020 that ADMA Biologics to...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] reaches 593.54M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Globalstar Inc. gained 9.47% or 0.03 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 15964556 shares. The company report on...
Read more
Industry

C.K. Cooper Downgrade Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Houston American Energy Corp. closed the trading session at $0.13 on 07/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Applied DNA Sciences Inc. jumped around 1.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.00 at the close of the session, up 14.81%....
Read more
Companies

Seaport Global Securities lifts SM Energy Company [SM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
SM Energy Company stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.23% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell -10.75% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. price plunged by -4.55 percent to reach at -$0.17. The company report on July 29, 2020 that ADMA Biologics to...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] reaches 593.54M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Globalstar Inc. gained 9.47% or 0.03 points to close at $0.39 with a heavy trading volume of 15964556 shares. The company report on...
Read more

Popular Category