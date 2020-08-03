Sonos Inc. [SONO] Revenue clocked in at $1.29 billion, up 2.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] gained 0.69% or 0.11 points to close at $16.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3584323 shares.

It opened the trading session at $16.25, the shares rose to $16.5499 and dropped to $15.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SONO points out that the company has recorded 16.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -143.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.93M shares, SONO reached to a volume of 3584323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonos Inc. [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $13.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Sonos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on SONO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for SONO in the course of the last twelve months was 34.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for SONO stock

Sonos Inc. [SONO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, SONO shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.86, while it was recorded at 16.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.63 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +41.83. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.38.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 2.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.81. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] managed to generate an average of -$3,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.87.Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonos Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonos Inc. [SONO]

There are presently around $1,245 million, or 72.30% of SONO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 13,845,682, which is approximately -36.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,005,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.09 million in SONO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $80.29 million in SONO stock with ownership of nearly 7.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO] by around 17,565,786 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 21,024,710 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 39,234,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,825,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONO stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,254,833 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,401,498 shares during the same period.