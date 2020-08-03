Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] Revenue clocked in at $16.70 million, up 8.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.54 during the day while it closed the day at $0.49. The company report on June 30, 2020 that Nxt-ID, Inc. today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary LogicMark will commence field testing of its newly designed WiFi Notification system in early July 2020..

This device will assist seniors to live more independently by easily notifying family, friends and first responders when they need emergency medical assistance.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary LogicMark, LLC will commence field testing of its newly designed WiFiNotifi device, a Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) that has been designed in order to provide seniors and their families and friends with peace of mind. For seniors who are living independently, and in many cases alone or in assisted living facilities, the WiFiNotifi device will allow them to alert friends and family via text messaging if they need medical assistance with the touch of a button on a wearable pendant. The WiFiNotifi system will use their existing Wi-Fi and internet connection to send the message and allow the friend or family member to respond to the text with a phone call from their smartphone. After initiating the call, the friend/family member can initiate a 3-way call to the local first responders if they determine that the user requires medical emergency assistance. In addition, there will be No Monthly Monitoring Fees associated with the WiFiNotifi system as it utilizes the existing Wi-Fi network with-in the home or senior living facility.

Nxt-ID Inc. stock has also gained 12.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NXTD stock has inclined by 20.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.39% and gained 8.20% year-on date.

The market cap for NXTD stock reached $15.70 million, with 30.15 million shares outstanding and 26.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, NXTD reached a trading volume of 5324774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NXTD stock trade performance evaluation

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.21. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4697, while it was recorded at 0.4839 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4307 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.04 and a Gross Margin at +70.06. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.82.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.78. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$78,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 120.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nxt-ID Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXTD.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 24.00% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,445,767, which is approximately 9.11% of the company’s market cap and around 20.72% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 533,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $76000.0 in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 371,050 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 117,250 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,891,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,379,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 146,352 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 114,235 shares during the same period.