NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] Revenue clocked in at $7.00 million, up 92.19% YTD: What’s Next?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] gained 5.13% or 0.06 points to close at $1.23 with a heavy trading volume of 3962922 shares. The company report on July 27, 2020 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals to Hold Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on August 6.

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces it will report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020 and will hold an investment community conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

“With completion of the warrant exercise last week we fully expect to regain compliance with our NYSE listing, while raising $6.8 million in gross proceeds to support our business strategy,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay’s CEO. “As announced last week in an SEC filing, we expect second quarter net sales to approximately double from the first quarter, due primarily to sales of KN95 disposable face masks, while operating loss is expected to decline 25% versus the prior quarter. We look forward to providing a more detailed review of our financial results and business progress during our upcoming conference call.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.20, the shares rose to $1.28 and dropped to $1.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NBY points out that the company has recorded 104.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -412.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, NBY reached to a volume of 3962922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59.

Trading performance analysis for NBY stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, NBY shares gained by 7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0688, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7706 for the last 200 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.02 and a Gross Margin at +73.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.79.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -185.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -301.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.83. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$345,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBY.

An analysis of insider ownership at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.40% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 75,327, which is approximately -64.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 71,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $88000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $86000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 121.03% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 171,525 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 137,288 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 54,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 363,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,844 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 8 shares during the same period.