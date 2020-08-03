Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] Revenue clocked in at $986.10 million, down -65.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX: NOG] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, up 1.19%. The company report on July 31, 2020 that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Multiple Acquisitions and Additional Balance Sheet Enhancement.

HIGHLIGHTS.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (“Northern” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire producing properties, wells in process and acreage in the core of the Williston Basin from multiple counterparties (the “Sellers”). In addition, the Company has entered into exchange agreements with holders of its Senior Notes due 2023 and its Series A Preferred Stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock is now -65.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NOG Stock saw the intraday high of $0.88 and lowest of $0.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.43, which means current price is +60.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, NOG reached a trading volume of 12154047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOG shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock. On December 20, 2019, analysts increased their price target for NOG shares from 2 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOG in the course of the last twelve months was 1.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, NOG shares dropped by -10.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8806, while it was recorded at 0.8004 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3383 for the last 200 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.96 and a Gross Margin at +35.65. Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.69.

Return on Total Capital for NOG is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.16. Additionally, NOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 200.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG] managed to generate an average of -$3,179,917 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [NOG]

There are presently around $119 million, or 47.90% of NOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 24,955,805, which is approximately -10.701% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,872,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.72 million in NOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.71 million in NOG stock with ownership of nearly 23.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Oil and Gas Inc. [AMEX:NOG] by around 11,475,907 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 44,868,458 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 92,432,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,776,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,457,373 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 23,553,460 shares during the same period.