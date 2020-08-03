Matador Resources Company [MTDR] Is Currently -2.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] closed the trading session at $8.68 on 07/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.32, while the highest price level was $8.82. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Matador Resources Company Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results, Provides Update on Federal Acreage Position and Permits and Increases Full Year 2020 Production Guidance.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) (“Matador” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020. A short slide presentation summarizing the highlights of Matador’s second quarter 2020 earnings release is also included on the Company’s website at www.matadorresources.com on the Events and Presentations page under the Investor Relations tab.

Second Quarter 2020 Management Comments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.70 percent and weekly performance of -3.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -40.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, MTDR reached to a volume of 3988041 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Matador Resources Company [MTDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTDR shares is $11.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Matador Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Matador Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $12, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MTDR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matador Resources Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTDR in the course of the last twelve months was 1.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MTDR stock trade performance evaluation

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, MTDR shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.04 for Matador Resources Company [MTDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.97, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.52 for the last 200 days.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matador Resources Company [MTDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.21 and a Gross Margin at +35.00. Matador Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for MTDR is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.37. Additionally, MTDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] managed to generate an average of $288,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Matador Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matador Resources Company posted 0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matador Resources Company go to 10.40%.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $893 million, or 91.70% of MTDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,586,447, which is approximately -2.923% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,749,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.3 million in MTDR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $66.73 million in MTDR stock with ownership of nearly 18.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR] by around 22,753,998 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 40,849,247 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 39,270,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,874,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTDR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,742,224 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 16,320,803 shares during the same period.