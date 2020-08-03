Market cap of Inpixon [INPX] reaches 57.70M – now what?

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on July 22, 2020 that Inpixon Launches New Website Highlighting Comprehensive Indoor Intelligence Platform with Mapping, Positioning, Security and Analytics.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that delivers Indoor Intelligence™ solutions, today announced the launch of its new corporate website, inpixon.com. The website brings together assets acquired from several acquisitions into a clean, modern, and easy-to-navigate design. Divided into seven main sections — Solutions, Technology, Industries, Use Cases, Resources, Ecosystem and Company — this restructured design presents a more client-centric and user-friendly layout allowing visitors to easily navigate and locate the information they need.

The new website highlights Inpixon’s enhanced suite of solutions secured through a number of acquisitions including its intelligent mapping capabilities, enhanced visitor and security analytics, a suite of GPS products to bridge indoor and outdoor positioning data, and the Systat and SigmaPlot suite of statistical and data visualization software. Inpixon’s comprehensive Indoor Intelligence platform provides organizations with the tools to ingest, interpret, and integrate data with a wide range of dynamic, customizable, and scalable solutions encompassing indoor mapping, positioning, analytics and security.

Over the last 12 months, INPX stock dropped by -91.66%.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.70 million, with 39.28 million shares outstanding and 18.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.59M shares, INPX stock reached a trading volume of 6701098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

INPX Stock Performance Analysis:

Inpixon [INPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, INPX shares gained by 6.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.78 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4698, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4289 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inpixon Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -478.65 and a Gross Margin at -7.27. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -539.45.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -251.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -580.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -629.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.07. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$311,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

INPX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -2340/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1980/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

Inpixon [INPX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: GOOD LIFE ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 10,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 3,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in INPX stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $2000.0 in INPX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 15,935 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 22,407 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 22,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,472 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 22,407 shares during the same period.