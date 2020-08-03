Market cap of BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] reaches 39.01M – now what?

BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ: BKYI] closed the trading session at $0.70 on 07/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.671, while the highest price level was $0.709. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Durham, NC Selects BIO-key’s PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Solution to Enhance its Security Posture and Cybersecurity Controls.

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced that the municipality of Durham, North Carolina has selected BIO-key’s PortalGuard solution to meet the city’s IAM requirements and provide needed cybersecurity controls. After reviewing potential solutions, Durham chose PortalGuard to enhance the city’s security posture to combat the ever-changing threat environment.

The primary objectives for senior management in Durham’s IT department were to implement a self-service password management solution and to allow for the implementation of more robust password policies without negatively impacting the users and the help desk staff. PortalGuard allows authorized users to self-manage their passwords to maintain an uninterrupted workflow while also enabling a mix of additional authentication methods to ensure a secure end-to-end process. The PortalGuard solution was integrated with Office 365 and Active Directory to reinforce secure access to their enterprise applications while also providing self-service capabilities across the organization.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.84 percent and weekly performance of 5.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, BKYI reached to a volume of 5382292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIO-key International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKYI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.73.

BKYI stock trade performance evaluation

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, BKYI shares dropped by -15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKYI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7943, while it was recorded at 0.7168 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6993 for the last 200 days.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.40 and a Gross Margin at -8.54. BIO-key International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -643.37.

Return on Total Capital for BKYI is now -119.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -340.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -205.63. Additionally, BKYI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 530.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] managed to generate an average of -$972,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.BIO-key International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BIO-key International Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKYI.

BIO-key International Inc. [BKYI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of BKYI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKYI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,056, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 14,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in BKYI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $10000.0 in BKYI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIO-key International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in BIO-key International Inc. [NASDAQ:BKYI] by around 28,819 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 42,699 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 36,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKYI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,775 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 42,697 shares during the same period.