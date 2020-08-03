Market Analysts see Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.46% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.72%. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Aytu BioScience Announces Regulatory Approval of ZolpiMist(R) by Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Aytu BioScience’s Sublicensee SUDA Pharmaceuticals Secures TGA Approval, Enabling Near-Term Commercialization of ZolpiMist.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a specialty pharmaceutical company (the “Company”) focused on commercializing novel products that address significant patient needs, today announced the approval of ZolpiMist® (zolpidem tartrate oral spray) by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) in Australia. This approval, which was secured by the Company’s ZolpiMist sublicensee SUDA Pharmaceuticals Ltd (“SUDA”), enables near-term commercialization of ZolpiMist in Australia. SUDA (ASX:SUD) is a publicly-listed drug delivery company focused on oro-mucosal administration and is headquartered in Perth, Western Australia.

Over the last 12 months, AYTU stock dropped by -7.95%. The average equity rating for AYTU stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $164.80 million, with 120.62 million shares outstanding and 116.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.86M shares, AYTU stock reached a trading volume of 5030032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aytu BioScience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioScience Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

AYTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, AYTU shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4405, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1747 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aytu BioScience Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -222.35 and a Gross Margin at +40.74. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.64.

Return on Total Capital for AYTU is now -158.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -264.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -264.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] managed to generate an average of -$511,923 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Aytu BioScience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

AYTU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aytu BioScience Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYTU.

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.10% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 571,383, which is approximately 499.758% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 305,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.42 million in AYTU stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.34 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aytu BioScience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioScience Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 1,675,052 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 8,139,540 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 7,724,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,090,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,058,745 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 7,984,327 shares during the same period.