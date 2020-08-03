Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] gain 45.45% so far this year. What now?

Huttig Building Products Inc. [NASDAQ: HBP] jumped around 0.58 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.24 at the close of the session, up 34.94%. The company report on July 17, 2020 that Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.

Huttig Building Products (Nasdaq: HBP), one of the nation’s largest wholesale distributors of millwork and specialty building products used principally in new residential construction and home improvement, plans to release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, August 3, 2020 after market close. An earnings call with management is scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Participants can listen to the call live via webcast by going to the investor portion of Huttig’s website at http://investor.huttig.com/news-and-events/investor-calendar. Participants can also access the live conference call via telephone at (866) 238-1641 or (213) 660-0927 (international). The conference ID for this call is 9050677.

Huttig Building Products Inc. stock is now 45.45% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HBP Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $1.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.79, which means current price is +354.36% above from all time high which was touched on 07/31/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 60.57K shares, HBP reached a trading volume of 8418920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]?

Singular Research have made an estimate for Huttig Building Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huttig Building Products Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has HBP stock performed recently?

Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.59. With this latest performance, HBP shares gained by 107.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.55 for Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.32, while it was recorded at 1.59 for the last single week of trading, and 1.39 for the last 200 days.

Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.34 and a Gross Margin at +19.95. Huttig Building Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.62.

Return on Total Capital for HBP is now -1.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.15. Additionally, HBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 388.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP] managed to generate an average of -$15,616 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.70.Huttig Building Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huttig Building Products Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Huttig Building Products Inc. [HBP]

There are presently around $26 million, or 45.20% of HBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBP stocks are: WEBER ALAN W with ownership of 2,460,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, holding 2,044,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.58 million in HBP stocks shares; and MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.26 million in HBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huttig Building Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Huttig Building Products Inc. [NASDAQ:HBP] by around 616,130 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 499,064 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,647,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,762,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 607,873 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 52,212 shares during the same period.