H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] – find out why.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] jumped around 1.29 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.00 at the close of the session, up 14.81%. The company report on July 31, 2020 that FDA Approves EUA Amendment Increasing Applied DNA’s COVID-19 Diagnostic Kit Testing Capacity Through Use of Automated RNA Extraction and Expands Supported Platforms.

– Diagnostic Kit Authorized for Use on Widely Installed RT-PCR Device and High-Throughput RNA Extraction Robotics; Company Ramps Kit Production in Response -.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the “Company”) a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) amendment that both expands the installed base of PCR equipment platforms that can process the Company’s LineaTM COVID-19 Assay Kit and introduces automation to significantly increase the throughput of the assay by use of robotic RNA extraction.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock is now 138.66% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APDN Stock saw the intraday high of $13.08 and lowest of $9.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.69, which means current price is +296.83% above from all time high which was touched on 05/14/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, APDN reached a trading volume of 18570082 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On May 13, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for APDN shares from 13 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.15.

How has APDN stock performed recently?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 163.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.26 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.77, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -169.31 and a Gross Margin at +76.47. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160.01.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -600.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -566.39. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 219.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$169,081 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

Insider trade positions for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.50% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 103,100, which is approximately 7.739% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.72 million in APDN stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.7 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 202,005 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 33,108 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 163,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,184 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 126,420 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 30,408 shares during the same period.