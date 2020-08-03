For American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO], Citigroup sees a rise to $14. What next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] traded at a low on 07/31/20, posting a -2.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.00. The company report on July 27, 2020 that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Introduces OFFLINE™ by Aerie, a Fresh Take on Activewear Designed for Real Life.

New OFFLINE sub-brand builds on strong category demand designed uniquely for Aerie.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) announced today the launch of OFFLINE™ by Aerie, a new sub-brand offering a complete collection of activewear and accessories built for REAL movement and REAL comfort. Leveraging AEO’s continued success cultivating lifestyle brands, paired with Aerie’s incredible strength and growing customer demand, OFFLINE is the evolution and expansion of the brand’s popular Chill.Play.Move. collection into an unparalleled offering of soft, cozy and comfortable activewear. Uniquely designed for the Aerie girl’s slam dunks, slipups, the hell yeas, the ughs, the 5ks and the recovery days.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3536786 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at 5.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.45%.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $1.69 billion, with 166.78 million shares outstanding and 153.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.67M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 3536786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $12.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AEO stock. On April 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for AEO shares from 14 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24.

How has AEO stock performed recently?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.52. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -7.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.89, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 12.14 for the last 200 days.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.29. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $4,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to -7.69%.

Insider trade positions for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]

There are presently around $1,474 million, or 99.10% of AEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,813,900, which is approximately -4.894% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,376,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.76 million in AEO stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $116.84 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly -3.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 14,422,535 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 27,908,775 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 105,018,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,350,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,466,993 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,494,471 shares during the same period.