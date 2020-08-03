Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $11

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $2.99 price per share at the time. The company report on July 23, 2020 that Evofem Biosciences to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results and Provide Corporate Update on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

— Conference Call Scheduled for 11:00 a.m. EDT –.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. represents 78.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $237.59 million with the latest information. EVFM stock price has been found in the range of $2.94 to $3.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 3464636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 149.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for EVFM stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.97 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 2.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.92 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.26. Additionally, EVFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] managed to generate an average of -$1,510,057 per employee.Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted -0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -162.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVFM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $181 million, or 38.50% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: WOODFORD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 12,496,222, which is approximately -9.011% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 11,886,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.54 million in EVFM stocks shares; and LINK FUND SOLUTIONS LTD, currently with $27.32 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 8,737,771 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 3,482,955 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 48,347,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,568,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 931,579 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 532,991 shares during the same period.