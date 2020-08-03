Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is -69.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] slipped around -0.84 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.34 at the close of the session, down -6.37%. The company report on June 11, 2020 that Dave & Buster’s Reports First Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Update on Status of Store Reopenings and COVID-19 Safeguards.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on May 3, 2020.

As of March 20, 2020, all of the Company’s 137 stores were temporarily closed for the remainder of the first quarter in compliance with state-by-state COVID-19 mitigation mandates to halt dine-in & entertainment operations, severely impacting the Company’s first quarter results. In response, the Company took aggressive steps to conserve and attract new sources of capital in order to extend its liquidity horizon, while also preserving critical store re-opening capabilities. The Company began reopening stores on April 30 as individual states began easing dine-in & entertainment restrictions. As of last week, the Company had reopened 28 stores, and by the end of this week will have 48 stores open in 15 states under reduced hours of operation and capacity limitations as dictated by each locality. Each of the reopened stores has implemented extensive incremental cleaning and sanitation procedures, new seating and game configurations to promote social distancing, and a temporarily condensed food & beverage menu. .

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock is now -69.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLAY Stock saw the intraday high of $13.20 and lowest of $12.26 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.80, which means current price is +167.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.97M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 4781797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $53 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $7, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

How has PLAY stock performed recently?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, PLAY shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.00 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.15, while it was recorded at 12.79 for the last single week of trading, and 26.85 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,129.00. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,093.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of $6,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 127.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Insider trade positions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

There are presently around $427 million, or 70.40% of PLAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,543,472, which is approximately -4.97% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,424,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.26 million in PLAY stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $33.64 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 89.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 6,958,867 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 7,502,075 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 20,166,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,627,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,234,516 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 4,090,563 shares during the same period.