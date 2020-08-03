CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain 81.12% so far this year. What now?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.87 during the day while it closed the day at $3.55. The company report on July 23, 2020 that FDA Lifts All Clinical Holds on Seladelpar.

Clinical hold lifted on seladelpar INDs in NASH, PBC and PSC .

Re-initiating clinical development focusing first on Phase 3 for PBC.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -15.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBAY stock has inclined by 110.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 130.52% and gained 81.12% year-on date.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $241.12 million, with 68.88 million shares outstanding and 68.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 4579343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on CBAY stock. On May 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CBAY shares from 4 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.88. With this latest performance, CBAY shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 130.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.27 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.72, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -57.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.15. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,713,467 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.60 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAY.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $208 million, or 81.20% of CBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 6,240,366, which is approximately 25.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,531,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.64 million in CBAY stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $19.52 million in CBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAY] by around 11,703,080 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 12,569,550 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 34,380,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,653,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAY stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,500,329 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,570,744 shares during the same period.