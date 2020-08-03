Craig Hallum slashes price target on FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] – find out why.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FCEL] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.35 during the day while it closed the day at $2.23. The company report on June 26, 2020 that FuelCell Energy Set to Join Russell 3000® Index.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) — a global leader in fuel cell technology – with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy – announced that it expects to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 29, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 5.

“Our addition to the Russell indexes is another milestone for FuelCell Energy. Inclusion in the Russell 3000 can assist us in the attraction of broader interest from institutional investors and exchange traded funds,” said Jason Few, President and CEO of FuelCell Energy. “We believe that we are on the right path to deliver value for all our stakeholders as we work toward our purpose of enabling a world empowered by clean energy. FuelCell Energy’s power platforms are capable of producing clean efficient power and distributed hydrogen on a utility scale. Through our advanced technologies development, we are creating a path to transform carbon capture and enhanced electrolysis solutions that furthers our distributed hydrogen capabilities and delivers long-duration hydrogen energy storage and hydrogen power generation. Continued execution of our path to growth is driving renewed interest in our Company.”.

FuelCell Energy Inc. stock has also loss -11.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FCEL stock has inclined by 14.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.25% and lost -11.16% year-on date.

The market cap for FCEL stock reached $499.01 million, with 211.00 million shares outstanding and 205.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.78M shares, FCEL reached a trading volume of 9314933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCEL shares is $2.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCEL stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for FuelCell Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for FuelCell Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Sell rating on FCEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FuelCell Energy Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

FCEL stock trade performance evaluation

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.51. With this latest performance, FCEL shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 612.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.17 for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.52, while it was recorded at 2.34 for the last single week of trading, and 1.70 for the last 200 days.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.65 and a Gross Margin at -1.50. FuelCell Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.90.

Return on Total Capital for FCEL is now -17.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.11. Additionally, FCEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] managed to generate an average of -$150,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.FuelCell Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FuelCell Energy Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 82.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FuelCell Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. [FCEL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $63 million, or 13.60% of FCEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,239,022, which is approximately -1.724% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,349,076 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.47 million in FCEL stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $7.46 million in FCEL stock with ownership of nearly 13077.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FuelCell Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in FuelCell Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FCEL] by around 11,458,241 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,781,999 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,055,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,295,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCEL stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,896,975 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,026,319 shares during the same period.