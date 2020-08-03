Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is -82.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ: CDEV] loss -3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $0.79 price per share at the time. The company report on July 16, 2020 that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (“Centennial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CDEV) announced today that it will report second quarter 2020 financial and operating results after the market closes for trading on August 3, 2020. Management will host an earnings conference call on August 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain (10:00 a.m. Eastern). Interested parties are invited to participate on the call by dialing (800) 789-3525, or (442) 268-1041 for international calls, (Conference ID: 7031059) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.cdevinc.com. A replay of the call will be available on Centennial’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 7031059) for a 14-day period following the call.

About Centennial Resource Development, Inc.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. represents 275.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $226.99 million with the latest information. CDEV stock price has been found in the range of $0.7714 to $0.8325.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.70M shares, CDEV reached a trading volume of 6811185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDEV shares is $1.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDEV stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centennial Resource Development Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CDEV stock

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.52. With this latest performance, CDEV shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0433, while it was recorded at 0.8357 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1229 for the last 200 days.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.89. Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Total Capital for CDEV is now 3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.84. Additionally, CDEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] managed to generate an average of $82,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Centennial Resource Development Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Centennial Resource Development Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDEV.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV]

There are presently around $218 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDEV stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 83,459,210, which is approximately 18.776% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,980,649 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.87 million in CDEV stocks shares; and PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $18.59 million in CDEV stock with ownership of nearly 1268.312% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centennial Resource Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Centennial Resource Development Inc. [NASDAQ:CDEV] by around 78,222,781 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 73,885,964 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 124,647,430 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,756,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDEV stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,664,631 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 29,578,964 shares during the same period.