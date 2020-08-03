Monday, August 3, 2020
C.K. Cooper Downgrade Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Annabelle Farmer

Companies

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] is 10.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
Sunworks Inc. price surged by 16.95 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on May 7, 2020 that Sunworks Reports Financial Results...
Read more
Industry

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Stock trading around $3.87 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. price plunged by -3.25 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on July 27, 2020 that AMC Entertainment...
Read more
Industry

New Age Beverages Corporation [NBEV] Revenue clocked in at $259.10 million, up 25.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
New Age Beverages Corporation stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.44% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Is Currently 12.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.54% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] closed the trading session at $0.13 on 07/31/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.12, while the highest price level was $0.16.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.71 percent and weekly performance of 4.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, HUSA reached to a volume of 18040519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]:

C.K. Cooper have made an estimate for Houston American Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2012. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2012, representing the official price target for Houston American Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Houston American Energy Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

HUSA stock trade performance evaluation

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, HUSA shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.07 for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1391, while it was recorded at 0.1224 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1452 for the last 200 days.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.12 and a Gross Margin at -23.07. Houston American Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -252.08.

Return on Total Capital for HUSA is now -22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.67. Additionally, HUSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] managed to generate an average of -$1,257,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Houston American Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.90% of HUSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUSA stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 159,993, which is approximately 5.611% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 135,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in HUSA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17000.0 in HUSA stock with ownership of nearly -0.3% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Houston American Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA] by around 182,279 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 373,259 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 402,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 958,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUSA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 150,786 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 372,859 shares during the same period.

