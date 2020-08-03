Monday, August 3, 2020
Finance

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] moved up 0.36: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] traded at a high on 07/31/20, posting a 0.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.77. The company report on July 30, 2020 that BGC Partners Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

BGC Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for 10:00 AM ET Today.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5228162 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BGC Partners Inc. stands at 8.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.80%.

The market cap for BGCP stock reached $1.45 billion, with 358.00 million shares outstanding and 285.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, BGCP reached a trading volume of 5228162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has BGCP stock performed recently?

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 5.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.30 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.20 for the last 200 days.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.68 and a Gross Margin at +92.32. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.63.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 196.69. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 179.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $10,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.

Earnings analysis for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BGC Partners Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]

There are presently around $507 million, or 59.60% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,436,766, which is approximately 2.371% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, holding 15,257,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.27 million in BGCP stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $40.87 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 84.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 33,810,777 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 24,159,570 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 125,004,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,975,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,333,691 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,839,454 shares during the same period.

