BancFirst Corporation [BANF] is -30.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BancFirst Corporation [NASDAQ: BANF] price plunged by -5.59 percent to reach at -$2.58. The company report on July 28, 2020 that Sunrun, IAA & Rexford Industrial Realty Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Bancfirst, Deluxe & Carpenter Technology to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, August 3:.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 3934537 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 146.03K shares. BancFirst Corporation shares reached a high of $46.37 and dropped to a low of $42.80 until finishing in the latest session at $43.56.

The one-year BANF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.56. The average equity rating for BANF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BancFirst Corporation [BANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BANF shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BANF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sandler O’Neill have made an estimate for BancFirst Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $32 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2010, representing the official price target for BancFirst Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $39, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Underperform rating on BANF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BancFirst Corporation is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for BANF in the course of the last twelve months was 16.36.

BANF Stock Performance Analysis:

BancFirst Corporation [BANF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.36. With this latest performance, BANF shares gained by 13.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for BancFirst Corporation [BANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.34, while it was recorded at 42.90 for the last single week of trading, and 47.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BancFirst Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BancFirst Corporation [BANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.78. BancFirst Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.46.

Return on Total Capital for BANF is now 17.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BancFirst Corporation [BANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.34. Additionally, BANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BancFirst Corporation [BANF] managed to generate an average of $69,240 per employee.

BANF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BancFirst Corporation posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BancFirst Corporation go to 7.00%.

BancFirst Corporation [BANF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $508 million, or 42.40% of BANF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BANF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,102,814, which is approximately 4.642% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,530,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.69 million in BANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $46.61 million in BANF stock with ownership of nearly -3.85% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in BancFirst Corporation [NASDAQ:BANF] by around 1,027,809 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 1,072,422 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 9,553,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,653,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BANF stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,241 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 215,083 shares during the same period.