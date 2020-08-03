Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] fell -42.47% so far this year. What now?

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ: AXAS] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, down -2.88%. The company report on July 2, 2020 that Abraxas Petroleum Receives NASDAQ Notice Regarding Non-Compliance with Continued Listing Standards.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (“Abraxas” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXAS) today announced that on Wednesday, July 1, it received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) that the Company is not presently in compliance with the NASDAQ continued listing rules since the Company has not yet filed its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2020.

In accordance with applicable NASDAQ procedures, the Company plans to timely notify NASDAQ that it intends to pursue actions to file its Form 10-Q as soon as practicable. NASDAQ provides for a period of 60 days following receipt of the notice for the Company to submit a plan to regain compliance for continued listing on the exchange. The notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s common stock, which will continue to trade on the NASDAQ subject to the Company’s compliance with the other continued listing requirements.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock is now -42.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXAS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.23 and lowest of $0.2009 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.91, which means current price is +124.44% above from all time high which was touched on 04/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.44M shares, AXAS reached a trading volume of 6629568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AXAS stock performed recently?

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, AXAS shares dropped by -12.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.58 for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2422, while it was recorded at 0.2093 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2459 for the last 200 days.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.80 and a Gross Margin at +28.56. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.33.

Return on Total Capital for AXAS is now 7.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.19. Additionally, AXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 185.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] managed to generate an average of -$1,000,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation go to 2.00%.

Insider trade positions for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]

There are presently around $10 million, or 29.00% of AXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXAS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,474,060, which is approximately -4.013% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,916,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.6 million in AXAS stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $0.78 million in AXAS stock with ownership of nearly 3083.88% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ:AXAS] by around 7,542,301 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 20,868,859 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 19,785,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,196,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXAS stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,539,272 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 12,032,563 shares during the same period.