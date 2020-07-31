Urban One Inc. [UONEK] fell -13.68% so far this year. What now?

Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ: UONEK] loss -12.30% on the last trading session, reaching $1.64 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Urban One, Inc. Second Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK; UONE) will be holding a conference call for investors, analysts and other interested parties to discuss its results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020.

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT. To participate on this call, U.S. callers may dial toll-free 1-877-692-8957; international callers may dial direct (+1) 234-720-6980. The Access Code is 7060146.

Urban One Inc. represents 45.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $130.99 million with the latest information. UONEK stock price has been found in the range of $1.58 to $1.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, UONEK reached a trading volume of 2750946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Urban One Inc. [UONEK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban One Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UONEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for UONEK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for UONEK stock

Urban One Inc. [UONEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, UONEK shares dropped by -14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UONEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Urban One Inc. [UONEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6166, while it was recorded at 1.6580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6245 for the last 200 days.

Urban One Inc. [UONEK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Urban One Inc. [UONEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.56 and a Gross Margin at +66.54. Urban One Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.21.

Return on Total Capital for UONEK is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 505.65. Additionally, UONEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 486.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Urban One Inc. [UONEK] managed to generate an average of $642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Urban One Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Urban One Inc. [UONEK]

There are presently around $23 million, or 26.80% of UONEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UONEK stocks are: BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 3,943,221, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.60% of the total institutional ownership; ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 3,366,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.52 million in UONEK stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.63 million in UONEK stock with ownership of nearly -0.708% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Urban One Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Urban One Inc. [NASDAQ:UONEK] by around 86,413 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 281,477 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 13,765,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,133,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UONEK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,877 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 202,468 shares during the same period.