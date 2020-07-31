TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] moved down -2.12: Why It’s Important

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] price plunged by -2.12 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on July 21, 2020 that TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced today that it will release second quarter 2020 results before the opening of the market on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Following the release, TETRA will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, President and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host the call.

TETRA invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the Company’s website at www.tetratec.com. The news release will be available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 10138625, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the Company’s website for thirty days following the conference call.

A sum of 2412949 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.80M shares. TETRA Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.70 and dropped to a low of $0.625 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

The one-year TTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.0. The average equity rating for TTI stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2.25 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2 to $1, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on TTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.81. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5368, while it was recorded at 0.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9796 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TETRA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.38 and a Gross Margin at +17.85. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.22.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,655.11. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,609.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of -$52,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $64 million, or 84.80% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,426,821, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 10,441,307 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.8 million in TTI stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $4.98 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly -2.258% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 3,954,145 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 10,362,957 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 83,690,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,007,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,354 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,871,404 shares during the same period.