Piper Sandler lifts Carvana Co. [CVNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Carvana Co. [NYSE: CVNA] traded at a high on 07/30/20, posting a 0.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $155.87. The company report on July 8, 2020 that Carvana to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on August 5.

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, following the close of market on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the company’s business and results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1001571 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carvana Co. stands at 3.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for CVNA stock reached $26.48 billion, with 50.40 million shares outstanding and 45.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, CVNA reached a trading volume of 1001571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carvana Co. [CVNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVNA shares is $108.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Carvana Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Carvana Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Nomura analysts kept a Neutral rating on CVNA stock. On February 27, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CVNA shares from 105 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carvana Co. is set at 6.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 181.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has CVNA stock performed recently?

Carvana Co. [CVNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, CVNA shares gained by 29.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 95.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.99 for Carvana Co. [CVNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.20, while it was recorded at 152.38 for the last single week of trading, and 91.65 for the last 200 days.

Carvana Co. [CVNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carvana Co. [CVNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.11 and a Gross Margin at +11.85. Carvana Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Total Capital for CVNA is now -20.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,660.92. Additionally, CVNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,018.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carvana Co. [CVNA] managed to generate an average of -$15,655 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.58.Carvana Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Carvana Co. [CVNA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carvana Co. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVNA.

Insider trade positions for Carvana Co. [CVNA]

There are presently around $13,505 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVNA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 13,002,048, which is approximately 514.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 9,223,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in CVNA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.18 billion in CVNA stock with ownership of nearly 159.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carvana Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Carvana Co. [NYSE:CVNA] by around 33,390,524 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 11,112,570 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 42,140,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,643,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVNA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,283,179 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,175,111 shares during the same period.