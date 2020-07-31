Market cap of Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] reaches 9.25M – now what?

Technical Communications Corporation [NASDAQ: TCCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 37.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.19%. The company report on May 27, 2020 that Technical Communications Corporation Reports Results for the Quarter and Six Months Ended March 28, 2020 and Announces Order Valued at $1.85 Million for Secure Military Communications.

Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) today announced its results for the quarter and six months ended March 28, 2020. For the quarter ended March 28, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $(361,000), or $(0.20) per share, on revenue of $723,000, compared to net income of $173,000, or $0.09 per share, on revenue of $1,928,000 for the quarter ended March 30, 2019. For the six months ended March 28, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $(842,000), or $(0.46) per share, on revenue of $1,389,000, compared to a net loss of $(75,000), or $(0.04) per share, on revenue of $3,041,000 for the quarter ended March 30, 2019.

Carl H. Guild Jr., President and CEO of Technical Communications Corporation, commented, “During the Company’s first six months of 2020, revenue bookings slowed due to delays on several projects and the associated field testing that was required. In January, the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic began to adversely impact our foreign customers’ operations, causing project flow to effectively shut down. As of this date, there are indications that procurement action is resuming, albeit slowly. We expect that the pre-virus projects remain viable and look to resume field testing and project capture during the next six months.”.

Over the last 12 months, TCCO stock rose by 92.94%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.25 million, with 1.85 million shares outstanding and 1.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.65K shares, TCCO stock reached a trading volume of 1853740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Technical Communications Corporation is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

TCCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.19. With this latest performance, TCCO shares gained by 47.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.75 for Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Technical Communications Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.79 and a Gross Margin at +47.80. Technical Communications Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.99.

Return on Total Capital for TCCO is now 32.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] managed to generate an average of $26,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.00.Technical Communications Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Technical Communications Corporation [TCCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of TCCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,218, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.70% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 1,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in TCCO stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $5000.0 in TCCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Technical Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:TCCO] by around 1,035 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 22,593 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,035 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 20,998 shares during the same period.