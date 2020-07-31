Market cap of PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] reaches 53.91M – now what?

PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ: PTE] gained 4.73% or 0.07 points to close at $1.55 with a heavy trading volume of 1068324 shares. The company report on July 30, 2020 that PolarityTE Announces the Addition of Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs Executive Jessica Shen, MD, MS to Board of Directors.

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) today announced the appointment of Jessica Shen, MD, MS to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Shen brings extensive clinical development, medical, health economics, regulatory, and quality control experience to PolarityTE’s Board of Directors. Dr. Shen spent more than 15 years at Johnson & Johnson, where she was most recently Vice President of Clinical Development and Regulatory Affairs of the Global Surgery Group. Dr. Shen joined Royal Philips over five years ago and currently serves as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Regulatory, Medical, Clinical & Health Economic Outcomes Research (HEOR) Affairs and Global Government Regulations & Standards. In her current role, Dr. Shen provides strategic direction and oversight for all clinical and regulatory functions, globally supporting three business sectors in 140 countries and 500 employees.

“Dr. Shen brings to our Board an extraordinary background in clinical product development, health economics, and regulatory affairs both in the United States and worldwide,” said David Seaburg, Chief Executive Officer of PolarityTE. Mr. Seaburg continued, “As we transition towards a biologics license application (BLA) for SkinTE, Dr. Shen’s broad and deep experience will be invaluable, especially her history of successfully bringing to market wound management products through the BLA pathway while at Johnson & Johnson.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.51, the shares rose to $1.63 and dropped to $1.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTE points out that the company has recorded -48.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -98.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.46M shares, PTE reached to a volume of 1068324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PolarityTE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for PolarityTE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolarityTE Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for PTE stock

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.73. With this latest performance, PTE shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3013, while it was recorded at 1.6000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9365 for the last 200 days.

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1585.23 and a Gross Margin at +3.20. PolarityTE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1636.46.

Return on Total Capital for PTE is now -150.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -159.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.10. Additionally, PTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] managed to generate an average of -$589,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.PolarityTE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PolarityTE Inc. posted -0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolarityTE Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]

There are presently around $16 million, or 34.80% of PTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,265,208, which is approximately 17.577% of the company’s market cap and around 26.60% of the total institutional ownership; CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP, holding 1,210,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 million in PTE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.68 million in PTE stock with ownership of nearly 105.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PolarityTE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ:PTE] by around 2,932,263 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 425,671 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 6,934,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,292,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,416,631 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 172,646 shares during the same period.