Market cap of Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] reaches 36.23M – now what?

Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: AKER] gained 10.46% on the last trading session, reaching $5.49 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2020 that Akers Biosciences and Premas Biotech Announce Initiation of Animal Studies.

Company intends to cease focus on screening and testing products business.

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (AKER), a developer of rapid health information technologies, today announced with its partner, Premas Biotech, the initiation of animal studies for its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate in India. Premas has successfully completed the manufacturing process for the VLP (virus like particle) vaccine candidate, including three antigens from SARS-CoV-2. The 4-week test is expected to be placebo controlled, blinded, and randomized, in mice. The test will first seek to evaluate safety in the rodent model and secondly examine immune response dose titration. Premas plans to administer the test across different dose amounts, including amounts that would be applicable to humans.

Akers Biosciences Inc. represents 6.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.23 million with the latest information. AKER stock price has been found in the range of $4.87 to $5.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, AKER reached a trading volume of 2197864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akers Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, AKER shares gained by 57.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.56 for Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.24 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] shares currently have an operating margin of -241.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. Akers Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.55.

Return on Total Capital for AKER is now -50.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akers Biosciences Inc. [AKER] managed to generate an average of -$324,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Akers Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

There are presently around $2 million, or 6.70% of AKER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKER stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 240,305, which is approximately -10.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.83% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 55,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.3 million in AKER stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.23 million in AKER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akers Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Akers Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:AKER] by around 100,445 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 140,640 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 153,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 394,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKER stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,624 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 111,681 shares during the same period.