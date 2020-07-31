Invitae Corporation [NVTA] is 83.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Invitae Corporation [NYSE: NVTA] gained 1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $29.58 price per share at the time. The company report on July 21, 2020 that Invitae to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 4, 2020.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), a leading medical genetics company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

To register for the conference call and webcast, please use one of the methods below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email.

Invitae Corporation represents 125.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.86 billion with the latest information. NVTA stock price has been found in the range of $28.41 to $29.8729.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, NVTA reached a trading volume of 1761977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitae Corporation [NVTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVTA shares is $35.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Invitae Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price from $26 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Invitae Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on NVTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitae Corporation is set at 2.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for NVTA stock

Invitae Corporation [NVTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, NVTA shares dropped by -2.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for Invitae Corporation [NVTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.02, while it was recorded at 29.92 for the last single week of trading, and 19.25 for the last 200 days.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitae Corporation [NVTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.69 and a Gross Margin at +44.02. Invitae Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.60.

Return on Total Capital for NVTA is now -50.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.98. Additionally, NVTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitae Corporation [NVTA] managed to generate an average of -$186,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Invitae Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Invitae Corporation [NVTA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitae Corporation posted -0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitae Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitae Corporation [NVTA]

There are presently around $3,034 million, or 77.70% of NVTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVTA stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,094,750, which is approximately 53.15% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 13,092,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.26 million in NVTA stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $361.92 million in NVTA stock with ownership of nearly -6.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitae Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Invitae Corporation [NYSE:NVTA] by around 15,023,189 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 12,379,986 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 75,175,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,578,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVTA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,914,061 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,023,332 shares during the same period.