For U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA], Evercore ISI sees a rise to $3. What next?

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLCA] gained 4.65% on the last trading session, reaching $3.60 price per share at the time. The company report on July 15, 2020 that U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Friday, July 31, 2020. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. Hosting the call will be Bryan Shinn, chief executive officer, and Don Merril, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Investor Resources” section of the Company’s website at www.ussilica.com. The webcast will be archived for one year. The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing (877) 869-3847 or for international callers, (201) 689-8261. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or for international callers, (201) 612-7415. The conference ID for the replay is 13707078. The replay will be available through August 31, 2020.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. represents 73.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $271.55 million with the latest information. SLCA stock price has been found in the range of $3.32 to $3.675.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, SLCA reached a trading volume of 1041738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLCA shares is $2.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLCA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92.

Trading performance analysis for SLCA stock

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.44. With this latest performance, SLCA shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.41 for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.45, while it was recorded at 3.50 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +10.97. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.32.

Return on Total Capital for SLCA is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.09. Additionally, SLCA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA] managed to generate an average of -$151,163 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLCA.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [SLCA]

There are presently around $230 million, or 89.90% of SLCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLCA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,362,792, which is approximately -1.018% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 11,155,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.16 million in SLCA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.99 million in SLCA stock with ownership of nearly 16.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLCA] by around 7,679,221 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 13,101,610 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 43,009,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,790,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLCA stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 795,169 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,142,061 shares during the same period.