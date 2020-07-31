For Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX], Evercore ISI sees a rise to $14. What next?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] closed the trading session at $8.39 on 07/30/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.72, while the highest price level was $8.545. The company report on July 30, 2020 that Dynavax to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 6, 2020.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the U.S. financial markets close.

Dynavax will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. (ET)/1:30 p.m. (PT).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.68 percent and weekly performance of -17.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 97.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.70M shares, DVAX reached to a volume of 4890792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on DVAX stock. On February 27, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for DVAX shares from 32 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

DVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.09. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.68, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 5.52 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.47. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -433.29.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -60.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -427.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,647.59. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,610.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$660,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $558 million, or 65.00% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 9,766,800, which is approximately 5.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 8,730,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.25 million in DVAX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $50.06 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly -3.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 9,966,069 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 9,807,842 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 46,675,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,449,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 648,269 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 7,566,526 shares during the same period.