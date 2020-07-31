DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock Reiterated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $210

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] price surged by 2.29 percent to reach at $4.79. The company report on July 7, 2020 that DocuSign continues agreement cloud expansion with Liveoak Technologies acquisition.

Deal to accelerate delivery of solutions for remote online notary and other “assisted agreements”.

Amid increasing demand for solutions that enable the remote completion of agreements that traditionally required in-person contact, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) today announced its acquisition of Austin-based startup, Liveoak Technologies, for $38 million in an all-stock transaction.

A sum of 4208805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.08M shares. DocuSign Inc. shares reached a high of $215.00 and dropped to a low of $205.00 until finishing in the latest session at $213.94.

The one-year DOCU stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.86. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $177.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on DOCU stock. On January 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DOCU shares from 67 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 10.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 74.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 887.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.78. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 313.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.36 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.86, while it was recorded at 201.41 for the last single week of trading, and 104.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.87 and a Gross Margin at +73.79. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.39.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -17.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.70. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$53,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DOCU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, DocuSign Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 31.20%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,320 million, or 81.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,190,162, which is approximately -5.398% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,993,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.78 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.88 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 15.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 19,975,380 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 17,322,540 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 109,099,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,397,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,845,214 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 924,867 shares during the same period.