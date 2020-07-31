Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] Revenue clocked in at $11.00 million, up 57.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] traded at a high on 07/30/20, posting a 8.48 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.43. The company report on July 22, 2020 that National Association of Healthcare Professionals Incorporates Virtual Events in Unbound eLearning Portal as a Result of COVID-19 Impact.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Bridgeline has entered into multiple agreements with a national professional association of healthcare professionals for continuing education and certifications while expanding functionality to handle virtual events as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Association supports the professional needs of over 67,000 members by leveraging the Unbound CMS site variant functionality to easily create and distribute robust eLearning course modules for healthcare board exam preparation and assessments. The Association has multiple specialty portals powered by the Unbound CMS that provide for a personalized experience tailored to the member based on their membership level. The Association has incorporated the ability to manage virtual events, ensuring members maintain the opportunity to learn, engage, network and interact together in digital forums. .

The results of the trading session contributed to over 989524 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bridgeline Digital Inc. stands at 10.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.62%.

The market cap for BLIN stock reached $8.48 million, with 4.35 million shares outstanding and 3.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, BLIN reached a trading volume of 989524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has BLIN stock performed recently?

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 43.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.08 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.81, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 1.44 for the last 200 days.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.13 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.20.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -106.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -175.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of -$131,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.50% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 110,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 6,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16000.0 in BLIN stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $1000.0 in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 492 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,179 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 115,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 492 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.